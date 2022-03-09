5 things you need to know - Wednesday, March 9

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Arctic blast tonight with snow through Thursday morning

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Weather alert today in southern Colorado with arctic air and snow late today and tonight.

The arctic air will move in from the north today, keeping Denver in the 20s but areas along and south of Highway 50 in the 40s! Temperatures will start to plummet as the arctic air moves south of the Palmer Divide in the afternoon.

Snow will follow the arctic air late today and tonight, but the totals will be very tricky. This system will be dependent on snow bands, narrow areas of heavy accumulation that are hard to predict and tend to surprise us.

_____

Casualties continue to mount in Ukraine, but President Zelenskyy says Ukraine "will not give up"

An overnight air strike has killed 21 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Meanwhile, a temporary cease fire has been put into place to allow families to evacuate from targeted cities, including Kyiv.

It comes ahead of what is expected to be the most intense part of the war so far. Vice president Kamala Harris will travel to Poland today to discuss plans to provide weapons to Ukraine.

_____

Gas prices expected to rise even more with Russian oil import ban

The ban on Russia oil imports is going to mean even higher gas prices for consumers in the United States.

In Colorado the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.91 right now, sitting at $3.88 in El Paso County and $3.90 in Pueblo County.

_____

Crews battle house fire near Old Colorado City

Crews continue their efforts to put out a structure fire near 19th and Armstrong this morning. Colorado Springs Fire received the call just before 10 P.M. last night.

The fire is only in the basement of the house, but crews say it's been challenging to put out.

No injuries have been reported from the blaze, and firefighters are expected to have it fully contained sometime this morning.

_____

Sources: Broncos acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Seahawks

The Broncos are pulling off a block buster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Superbowl winning quarterback Russel Wilson and a future 4th round draft pick.

The broncos gave up two first round picks, two second round picks, A fifth-round pick, Quarterback Drew Lock﻿, Defensive Tackle Shelby Harris, and Tight End Noah Fant﻿.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.