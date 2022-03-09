Crews battle house fire near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday night, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire near the area of Armstrong Avenue and North 19th Street in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says when they arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the attic.

CSFD tweeted out that it was a "fully involved" basement fire.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.