Crews battle house fire near Old Colorado City

Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 00:41:21-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday night, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire near the area of Armstrong Avenue and North 19th Street in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says when they arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the attic.

CSFD tweeted out that it was a "fully involved" basement fire.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

