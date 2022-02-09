5 things you need to know - Wednesday, February 9

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, February 9.

_____

House passes bill to avert government shutdown for another month

The House of Representatives passed legislation to prevent a government shutdown for at least another month. The government was set to run out of money February 18.

This bill would fund the government at last year's levels until march eleventh, and it now goes to the Senate where it's expected to pass and move to President Biden's desk.

_____

Bill passed by the House gives lifeline to the United States Postal Service

The United States Postal Service could get some help thanks to a bipartisan bill passed by the house. The legislation would lift certain budget requirements of the postal service.

The budget requirement the bill would change involves a rule passed under the Bush Administration that the USPS finance health care benefits for current and former employees for the next 75 years.

The proposal would also forgive the postal service's unpaid obligations of $63 billion. USPS has said it would run out of cash by 2024 without congressional help.

_____

Security preparations underway for Super Bowl LVI

Security preparations are underway for Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Federal, state and local agencies say they've anticipated and planned for virtually any contingency.

"Everyone and everything" entering the perimeter of the stadium will be screened.

_____

Norway still leads the medal count at the Winter Olympics, but the US secured their first gold medal

Here's a look at the current medal count.

There's been a mix up in the top 5. Norway remains in pole position, but Germany jumped to second with 4 gold medals and 2 silvers.

Sweden sits in third with four gold, but only one silver.

The United States remains outside that top 5, but the gold medal drought was ended by Lindsey Jacobellis, who won her first Olympic gold in snowboard cross this morning.

_____

Mild and breezy today with dry skies from the afternoon to the overnight hours

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at a pretty nice day here in southern Colorado with dry and breezy daytime conditions.

A weak cold front will move through the plains overnight with just a few sprinkles and flurries expected over the eastern plains.

_____

