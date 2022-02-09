Mild and breezy today with dry skies from the afternoon to the overnight hours

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a pretty nice day here in southern Colorado with dry and breezy daytime conditions.

A weak cold front will move through the plains overnight with just a few sprinkles and flurries expected over the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 24. Mostly sunny in the morning with more clouds through the afternoon. We'll see breezy and dry conditions through the daytime with a dry cool front overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 20. Dry and breezy through the afternoon with mild daytime temperatures. We will stay dry overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 28. Breezy and dry today with increasing daytime clouds and mild temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 18. Increasing clouds through the afternoon with dry and breezy afternoon conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry and breezy today with chilly afternoon conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and dry today with light winds and mild temperatures. A cold front could produce a few scattered showers and flurries overnight but no snow accumulation is expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and mild today with dry skies through the daytime.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry and breezy today with increasing daytime clouds through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next two days look really nice with highs in the 50s on Thursday and 40s on Friday.

A strong cold front on Friday is going to push strong winds across the region Friday evening with light snow to follow through early Saturday morning.

Light snow is generally expected across the region but a bit more could pile up along the Front Range and down into the Wets and Sangres.

____

