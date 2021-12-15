5 things you need to know - Wednesday, December 15

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, December 15.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Weather Alert: Dangerous winds in Southern Colorado today

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Damaging winds and an early morning snow squall from the mountains out to the I-25 corridor are the primary threats in the weather department today.

The snow squall will lead to extremely low visibility and slick roadways, especially west of I-25 where elevation and colder temperatures will keep the pavement cold. As this squall moves into the I-25 corridor, it'll change over into rain and quickly evaporate as it moves east due to strong westerly winds.

The winds will accelerate through the mountains and plains today with gusts reaching the 50 to 70 mph threshold along I-25 as soon as 7 to 9 am. Widespread 60 to 80 mph gusts are expected today through most of southern Colorado with localized 90 to 100 mph gusts in and around the mountains.

_____

School closures around Southern Colorado

A couple of school districts are closed this morning because of the high wind concerns.

They include the Edison, Miami-Yoder, Las Animas, Hanover, Huerfano, and La Veta school districts.

In Pueblo County, students in the Fowler School District will be learning online today.

_____

How to prepare for today's high wind gusts

Southern Colorado is anticipating wind gusts of at least 70 mph. Winds this strong can cause power outages, tip semi trucks, and knock down tree branches. If you're caught out in the wind, the most important thing you can do first is to find shelter.

_____

Manitou Springs Middle and High School close on Wednesday due to threat

Two local schools are closed this morning, after the Manitou Springs Police Department recommended they close because of a possible threat.

The Manitou Springs School District says they received information last night of a possible student threatening safety at both Manitou Springs Middle and High schools, and law enforcement recommended the closures out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement continues to investigate this morning, but, students and faculty should plan to return to class tomorrow.

_____

USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

Regular USPS retail ground shipping has a holiday cutoff date that ends today!

For UPS, December 21 is the deadline for the 3-day select service, when shipping in the United States.

If you're shipping anything through Fedex, the last day for most ground services is today. For Fedex express you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines ending December 24 for same-day delivery.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter