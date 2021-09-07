5 things you need to know: Tuesday, September 7

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know for your Tuesday, September 7.

New Stole Gun Law Goes into Effect Today

A Colorado law that requires gun owners to report lost or stole guns within five days of realizing it's missing goes into effect today. The Isabella Joy Thallas act is named for a woman shot and killed last June in Denver by a man who police say took a firearm from a Denver police officer he knew. Under the law, a first offense would receive a $25 fine and any following infraction would result in a misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.

Child Dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park remains closed as an investigation into the death of a six-year-old girl continues. The child, who was from Colorado Springs, died after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop ride this weekend. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child's death.

Masks Return for All D11 Students

A reminder for today, masks will be required for all D11 students starting today regardless of vaccination status. The district initially announced masks were only required for staff and students in elementary schools, but new data from the El Paso County Public Health shows five consecutive days above the 250 per 100,000 cases threshold. That's the benchmark from the district's "Return to Learn" plan for masks in middle and high school students as well.

Warrior Bonfire Base March

A week-long effort is underway to bring more attention to PTSD and veteran suicide continues today. The non-profit Warrior Bonfire Program is on a 120-mile base-to-base march in Colorado

It began at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora and will make its way to the Air Force Academy, Peterson Space Force Base, and Fort Carson by Friday

The issue of veteran suicide has been increasing over the last couple of years and has been recently exacerbated with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Half of the group marching are veterans, the other half are civilians. Organizers say that's important because veterans need support from both.

Today's Forecast

A cold front this morning is going to provide a bit of heat relief to the region, but we'll still stay pretty hot under the sunshine. Unfortunately, we'll stay dry behind the cold front today, so fire danger continues to rise across the region. Easterly winds at the surface and westerly winds up above will keep smoke pretty dense across the region today, especially in and around the mountains.

