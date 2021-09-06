Watch
Community

Actions

Child dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Affleck/Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Guests-at-the-Haunted-Mine-Drop-at-Glenwood-Caverns-Adventure-Park-by-Jack-Affleck.jpeg
Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:16:04-04

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A 6-year-old child died at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Garfield County Coroner's Office, authorities arrived at the park after reports that the child was injured on the Haunted Mine Drop amusement ride. It's unclear how the child was initially injured, but park employees attempted to administer first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined that she was dead.

Although her identity is being withheld until additional family members have been notified, authorities did disclose that the child was from Colorado Springs and was visiting the park with her family. An investigation into her death is being handled by the sheriff’s office and an official autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards