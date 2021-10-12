5 things you need to know - Tuesday, October 12

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

_____

Weather Alert: Strong to damaging winds possible with extreme fire danger

The weather is going to be extremely active today with a mix of snow, rain, wind, fire danger, and even stray severe storms across the state. Starting out west, snow overnight will continue over the mountains through the morning and early afternoon.

Strong winds out west could make mountain pass and high mountain highway travel difficult today. Along I-25 and east we'll see extreme fire danger and very strong winds. Low humidity and wind gusts out of the southwest between 30 to 60 mph could cause wind damage but also spread grass fires quickly if they ignite.

Temperatures tonight will be very near freezing for much of the region as long as the winds calm down, which they should after midnight. It's a good idea to blow out the sprinkler systems today to be safe.

_____

Westside Community Center holds public information session at 5:30 PM today

The fight to keep Westside Community Center continues as they search for a new park operator. The Parks and Recreation department is asking the community to get involved in the future planning, and the department will be hosting a public information session tonight at 5:30 PM. The community center is one of the three that will be receiving part of the $75 million Colorado Springs was given from the American Rescue Plan.

_____

Troubles for Southwest Airlines Continue as more flights are canceled

Travel troubles continue for southwest airlines, and the big question today is when things will get back to normal. Hundreds of additional flights across the country were canceled yesterday, including over forty flights out of Denver International Airport and sixteen in Colorado Springs.

Southwest and the union representing Southwest pilots say the delays were not caused by employee demonstrations over the vaccine mandate.

_____

Airport Road to close between South Academy Boulevard and Audubon Drive

A major road on the southeast side of Colorado springs is closing for several months starting Thursday. Airport road between South Academy Boulevard and Audubon Drive will close Thursday morning at 7 A.M.

This is to allow crews to replace a concrete box culvert under the road at Spring Creek. Drivers will be detoured to Pikes Peak Avenue or Fountain Boulevard to get around the closure.

_____

Police holding gun fire test near Valley Hi, Park Hill, and Pikes Peak Park today

If you live near Valley Hi, Park Hill, or Pikes Peak Park you might hear gunshots tonight, but there is no need to be alarmed. It's the the Colorado Springs police department calibrating their gunshot detection system.

It will happen tonight between 8 P.M. and 10 P.M.

During the controlled tests, you'll hear a sequence of gunshots, followed by a validation of sound detection by the system. During this process, there will no danger to the public.

_____

