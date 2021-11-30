5 things you need to know - Tuesday, November 30

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, November 30.

COVID related hospitalizations decline in Colorado

Covid-19 hospitalizations are trickling back down in Colorado, but our overall seven-day average positive rate is still up around nine percent. The state's goal is to keep that under five percent.

As of Monday evening, we've learned just over 20 percent, or one out of five Colorado children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

D60 gives $1K to fully-vaccinated staff

Some teachers in Pueblo's School District 60 are seeing an $1000 in their bank accounts just weeks before winter break. The district announced they gave that money to staff members who were fully vaccinated by November 10.

The district says there will be another opportunity for staff members to get money again later on in the school year, if they choose to get vaccinated after the first stipend has been given out.

Council Member-Elect Ortega may lose seat due to a possible felony conviction

An elected Pueblo City Council member could lose his seat before he is even sworn in.

Vicente Martinez Ortega won the Bessemer District 4 seat in the November election. News 5 has learned he is facing a felony charge after police say he damaged and vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue in downtown pueblo back in may.

City council charter says no convicted felon can run for election or hold a seat in office. Martinez-Ortega has not been convicted. He has a plea hearing scheduled for January 7.

Lane closures happening on I-25 between South Academy and Santa Fe Boulevard

Expect to see some lane closures on I-25 between South Academy and Santa Fe Boulevard. CDOT crews will be doing some emergency paving work from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. today through Thursday.

Speeds will slow down to 55 miles per hour in that zone, so remember to slow down. Or avoid that stretch of the interstate if possible.

Cooler and breezy today but still warmer than we're supposed to be

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A cool front pushing south across the plains this morning will bring a stiff breeze and cooler temperatures.

Highs will fall into the 50s and 60s across the I-25 corridor and plains with most areas about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday!

The winds will relax this evening with chilly and clear skies overnight.

