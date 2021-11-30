Cooler and breezy today but still warmer than we're supposed to be

Today’s Forecast:

A cool front pushing south across the plains this morning will bring a stiff breeze and cooler temperatures.

Highs will fall into the 50s and 60s across the I-25 corridor and plains with most areas about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday!

The winds will relax this evening with chilly and clear skies overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 57; Low: 33. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler today with dry skies. The winds will be strongest through the morning.

PUEBLO: High: 61; Low: 25. Breezy through the morning with sunny skies, light winds, and dry conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 61; Low: 40. Sunny and cooler today with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 31. Chilly and breezy today with sunny skies and dry conditions through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy today with dry skies and cool temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and cooler today with dry and sunny skies through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy at times with sunny skies and mild daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy and dry across the mountains today with sunny skies through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Warmer weather returns on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s and even a few 70s.

Record warmth is likely again in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday with cooling weather through Friday and Saturday.

