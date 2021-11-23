5 things you need to know - Tuesday, November 23

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, November 23.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

New indoor mask mandates approved in Denver-area counties

New indoor mask mandates are coming to 3 Denver-area counties. The Jefferson County Board of Health passed a public health order last night requiring masks in public indoor spaces for those 3 years old and up. The Tri-County Health Department, which covers Arapahoe and Adams counties, passed a similar measure shortly after the Jefferson County vote.

All of the new mandates go into effect tomorrow.

_____

Parkview Hospital 'at capacity' as it has its highest rate of COVID patients all year

Parkview Hospital in Pueblo put out a public advisory warning citizens they need to be vigilant through the holiday season. According to a spokesperson, Parkview has the highest number of Covid-19 patients it's had all year.

Right now, the hospital is at capacity, and patients are seeing long wait times to get beds in the emergency room. A team from the National Disaster Medical System is in Pueblo to help keep the hospital staffed and more beds open.

_____

High Risk Coloradans can now get antibody treatment without doctor's referral

Coloradans who've tested positive for Covid-19 and are at high risk can now get an antibody treatment without a doctors referral. Doctors say these treatments are 80% effective at keeping high risk people out of the hospital, and from death. The clinics at the Citadel in Colorado Springs and the Pueblo all 2ill be available to those eligible through next Sunday.

Hours are 8 A.M. to 6 P.M., but they will close at noon on thanksgiving.

_____

Biden orders release of 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserve in hopes of lowering gas prices

The U.S. is making a move to lower gas prices. The White House just announced plans to release 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserves. The goal is to help balance out mismatched supply and demand. The release will be taken in parallel with other nations including, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom

However, tapping the strategic petroleum reserve is only a short-term fix. President Biden is scheduled to speak on the topic later today.

_____

High fire danger with a weak snow event tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Fire danger with strong wind and very low humidity is our primary weather concern today. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range, especially west in the mountains and valleys, but also through Pueblo in the afternoon. If a fire were to start in grassy areas today, it would spread quickly. If you see smoke, be sure to call it in quickly.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter