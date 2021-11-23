High fire danger with a weak snow event tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger with strong wind and very low humidity is our primary weather concern today.

Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range, especially west in the mountains and valleys, but also through Pueblo in the afternoon.

If a fire were to start in grassy areas today, it would spread quickly. If you see smoke, be sure to call it in quickly.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 37. Mostly sunny through lunch with clouds and gusty winds in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 37. Sunny in the morning and cloudy through the afternoon with strong winds gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 71; Low: 36. Windy and dry today with increasing afternoon clouds and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 26. Windy and cloudy through the afternoon with gusts in the 30 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny with afternoon cloud cover and breezy conditions. We'll see fire conditions south of Highway 50 in Las Animas and Baca counties due to low humidity and strong wind gusts.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry today with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry today with gusts in the 30 mph range and overcast skies through the afternoon. We'll see rain to snow over the San Juans late this afternoon with snow running into the Continental Divide overnight.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will blow through the state early Wednesday morning. This front will bring strong winds and very cold air with daytime highs expected to stay in the 40s and a few low 50s.

Light snow is expected behind this cold front with snow showers ending in our southeastern mountains early Wednesday night. Most of I-25 will see less than 1 inch of snow with Walsenburg the most likely location to come close to that mark. The Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Sangre De Cristos will likely see snow over 1 inch, but even then, it looks like a very weak snow event.

Here's my snow forecast for Wednesday across southern Colorado. Where you could argue I'm about an inch off would be around Walsenburg and Rye, but temperatures aren't very cold and I think the pavement will shrug a lot of snow off. This is a grass& patio furniture event pic.twitter.com/dGs79Jgr3d — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) November 23, 2021

Thanksgiving day will be dry but very cold in the morning with lows in the teens. We'll stay dry and warm through the weekend.

