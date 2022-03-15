5 things you need to know - Tuesday, March 15

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, March 15.

Cheapest gas prices around Southern Colorado

The 4 cheapest places to get gas in Colorado Springs are all selling for $3.65 a gallon, and the include the Maverik on Motor Way, the North Circle Gas Stop on Circle Drive, the Sam's Club on East Woodmen Road, and the Everyday on South Tejon.

In Pueblo, the cheapest sits at $3.80 at the Sam's Club on Eagle Ridge, followed by $3.83 at Maks on Lake Avenue. Walmart on South Prairie has gas for $3.85 a gallon, and the Loaf-n-Jug on Northern Avenue has a gallon for $3.89.

Colorado Democrats introduce election security bill in face of alleged voting system breaches

The Colorado Election Security Act will get its first committee hearing today.

The legislation was introduced following investigations in Mesa and Elbert county over alleged breaches of election equipment.

It's designed to keep people from potentially compromising election systems in Colorado, including making unauthorized access to voting equipment a felony.

Fountain Fire Department hosts car seat safety check

From 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. today the Fountain Fire Department and Safe Kids Colorado will be hosting a free car seat safety check.

The event will be at the Fountain Fire station on Santa Fe Avenue.

However, it's by appointment only, So contact Safe Kids Colorado Springs at 719-305-7233 to reserve a spot.

Construction on I-25 likely to cause delays this week

Expect some construction work to cause some delays on I-25 this week. There will be some lane closures in between Monument and Castle Rock, or 'the gap.'

The express lanes will be closed in both directions from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. as crews complete wall patching and install glare screens.

Work is expected to wrap up Friday, weather permitting.

High fire danger east today with heavy wet snow Wednesday night

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Southern Colorado is in for a gorgeous day, but we do have high fire danger across the eastern plains.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect along the Kansas border from the afternoon through 7 pm this evening. Gusty winds and low humidity will make grass fire danger very high today.

The winds will be lighter along I-25 with really warm air through the afternoon.

