High fire danger east today with heavy wet snow Wednesday night

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado is in for a gorgeous day, but we do have high fire danger across the eastern plains.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect along the Kansas border from the afternoon through 7 pm this evening. Gusty winds and low humidity will make grass fire danger very high today.

The winds will be lighter along I-25 with really warm air through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 37. Mostly sunny and beautiful today with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 35. Sunny and dry today with a light breeze and warm temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Warm and dry today with sunny skies and a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 31. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and dry today with light winds and mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry across the plains today with high fire danger for all counties along the Colorado/Kansas border. If you see smoke, call it in immediately.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy and dry today with really warm air through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mild and breezy over the mountains today with mostly sunny skis and dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have a potentially high-impact winter storm headed to Colorado Wednesday night through Thursday.

KOAA Weather Snow accumulation forecast totals from Wednesday night - Thursday 2/16 - 2/17/2022.

Rain will have to turn to snow Wednesday night, and that will lead to very wide-ranging snow totals across our viewing area. The best areas for snow accumulation of at least 2 to 3 inches are generally at elevations of 6,200 feet or higher (think Colorado Springs and Walsenburg and areas higher).

We'll be dry Friday with warmer and dry air through the weekend. Next Monday we could see a chance for rain and snow with chilly and windy conditions.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

