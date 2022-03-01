5 things you need to know - Tuesday, March 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, March 1.

Shelling, missiles, airstrikes battering Ukraine

Ukraine's state emergency services posted a video showing a Russian missile attack hitting the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building this morning.

Ukraine's state emergency services said it was caused by a Russian airstrike on the city and later said at least 7 people were killed and 24 wounded.

What to expect from Biden's SOTU address Tuesday

President Biden is expected to lay out a plan to battle record high inflation in tonight's State of the Union address.

The President's plan is believed to include improving the supply chain and lowering the cost of everyday items. He is also expected to call on lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Colorado Springs District 11 ends school bus mask mandate

Students in District 11 in Colorado Springs will no longer be required to wear masks on school buses.

The decision was made after the CDC updated its guidance to no longer recommending masks in schools.

Those who choose to wear masks are encouraged to do so.

Parking fees set to increase at the Colorado Springs Airport

Get ready to pay more for parking at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Starting today, the short term parking daily max will go up from $9 to $12 a day.

Long term parking will go up from $7 to $8 a day.

The new prices will go towards maintenance costs and improvements to the parking system.

Back to the 60s and 70s today!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Happy Meteorological Spring everyone!

Actual Spring doesn't start until March 20th, but it'll certainly feel like it today!

Highs will warm into the 70s for most of the plains today with light winds and sunny skies.

