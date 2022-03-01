Back to the 60s and 70s today!

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Meteorological Spring everyone!

Actual Spring doesn't start until March 20th, but it'll certainly feel like it today!

Highs will warm into the 70s for most of the plains today with light winds and sunny skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 34. Sunny and gorgeous with dry skies and warm afternoon temperatures. Daytime humidity will be very low but fire danger is not a concern due to very light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 29. Warm and beautiful today with dry skies and light winds. Humidity will be low today but fire danger is on the low end due to the light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 30. Sunny and dry with light winds and warm afternoon temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 32. Sunny and a little breezy at times with dry skies through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Warm and dry with light winds and sunny skies.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and dry across the plains with light winds and low humidity.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy at times with sunny and warm daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and a little breezy over the mountains with dry skies and mild afternoon temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be even warmer than today with highs more widespread into the 70s through the plains. Fire danger will be elevated tomorrow in the plains but light winds will likely keep us from seeing any Red Flag Warnings.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high fire danger in the afternoon. We'll likely see Red Flag Warnings in the plains on both Thursday and Friday due to strong winds and very low humidity.

The weekend will be much cooler with light snow or flurry chances along the I-25 corridor. The best snow chances through the weekend will stay along the Continental Divide.

