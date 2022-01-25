5 things you need to know - Tuesday, January 25

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, January 25.

_____

Colorado Springs City Council to vote on lowering utility bills

Natural gas prices reached their highest levels since 2014 last year, and utilities customers in Colorado Springs were feeling the impact on their wallets.

The tide may be turning. A milder winter and lowering fuel prices have led Colorado Springs Utilities to ask the City Council to lower utility rates.

The City Council votes today on the request, and if it passes, the lower rates will go into effect on February 1.

_____

Weather Alert Today for snow with low visibility and areas of heavy accumulation

Snow will start falling in northern El Paso County by 7 am and spread south into Pueblo by 11 am to noon. Northerly winds will make it so very little accumulation stacks up in El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont counties today, but blowing snow could still lower visibility when you're out driving.

The heaviest snow will collect through the afternoon and evening over the Wet mountains and southern Sangre De Cristos in areas like La Veta and Cuchara. Walsenburg to Trinidad will see moderate accumulations through the evening, meaning any commutes home from work could be snowy and slick.

Temperatures will be steady or falling through the afternoon with most areas in the 30s or colder through the afternoon.

_____

Pueblo Fire Department could receive $600,000 for fire station improvements

Pueblo's Fire Department could get $600,000 from the city council.

The ordinance brought up in last night's city council meeting asks for the money to rebuild two fire stations and build a new one.

The chief added they'll need to hire more staff if they get the money for a new station.

_____

UFCW Local 7 workers vote to ratify 3-year agreement with King Soopers

King Soopers union workers in Denver have officially ratified a new three year contract, following a 10-day strike.

Votes will be taking place across Colorado all this week. Colorado Springs workers will vote tomorrow, and Pueblo votes on Thursday.

_____

A small number of schools close due to expected snow

This morning, a few schools are already closed because of the expected snow.

Lewis-Palmer District 38 is closed because of the snow and how it's expected to impact dismissal. Monument academy charter school is also closed.

Cripple Creek-Victor will be closed to in-person classes, but students will attend remotely.

_____

