5 things you need to know - Tuesday, January 11

King Soopers Stores in Colorado Springs will not strike Wednesday

UFCW Local 7 announced yesterday that employees at Colorado Springs King Soopers stores will not be pulled Wednesday.

Union representatives said a number of stores would be on strike Wednesday, but a date for the Colorado Springs locations has yet to be determined.

Colorado Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado Springs Man in 'Make My Day' case

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in favor of Patrick Rau in the People v. Rau case, affirming the decision of the lower courts to dismiss the 2nd degree murder charges against him.

The case hinged on Colorado's 'Make My Day' law, which allows residents to defend their property with force if specific conditions were met.

Biden to back changes to filibuster for passing voting rights legislation in Tuesday speech

President Biden is set to speak in Georgia today, and expected on the agenda is an endorsement of changing filibuster rules that have seen voting rights legislation stall in Congress.

President Biden has been under pressure to endorse a change of the rules from members of his own party, but there's also been reluctance from Democratic senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to change the filibuster rules.

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

The University of Georgia won their first national championship in 41 years against the University of Alabama, 33-18.

The game saw a cagey first half, ending at 9-6, but turned on its head in the second half. A controversial fumble call gave Alabama its only touchdown, but Georgia rallied after the call and Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a 40-yard touchdown to put Georgia in the lead.

A fired up Georgia defense held Alabama after the touchdown, and UGA scored again to extend the lead.

Sealing the victory was Georgia's defense, as Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo intercepted an under thrown ball from Bryce Young and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown.

Nearly 15 degrees warmer than average today across southern Colorado!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Get ready for layers today because it'll feel more like an early Spring day compared to Winter!

Temperatures under a strong high-pressure ridge will warm into the upper 50s across the I-25 corridor and plains.

We'll stay dry today with thin upper level cirrus clouds and a general light breeze.

