Nearly 15 degrees warmer than average today across southern Colorado!

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for layers today because it'll feel more like an early Spring day compared to Winter!

Temperatures under a strong high-pressure ridge will warm into the upper 50s across the I-25 corridor and plains.

We'll stay dry today with thin upper level cirrus clouds and a general light breeze.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 26. Mostly sunny with daytime cirrus clouds. We'll be around 13 degrees warmer than average with light winds and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 17. Very warm today with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and dry daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 31. Warm with light winds today under mostly sunny and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 24. Dry and cool today across Teller county with cirrus clouds and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and dry today with upper level cirrus clouds and a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warm and dry across the plains today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Slightly breezy today with dry skies and sunny daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry and a little breezy over the mountains today with cool daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Upper level jet stream ridging will keep Colorado warmer than average and dry over the next two days. Wednesday will be about as warm as today but the warmest day of the week is expected on Thursday.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Friday with gusty winds and a chance for very light snow or at least flurries. Snow chances are best along the southeast mountains, but I-25 doesn't really have much of a chance for accumulation, especially south of El Paso county.

The weekend will be cool and dry with a warmer trend by Sunday.

