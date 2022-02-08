5 things you need to know - Tuesday, February 8

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, February 8.

_____

President Biden says it "would be wise" for Americans to leave Ukraine as Putin says there's a chance for possible compromise

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there's a chance for possible compromise after he sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today to talk about the crisis. Scholz met with President Joe Biden in Washington yesterday.

_____

US surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 deaths as death rates trend upwards

While Covid-19 cases are falling across the country, deaths are on the rise.

Johns Hopkins data shows new cases are about 1/3 of what they were a few weeks ago, with an average of about 290,000 a day, and hospitalizations are also declining.

But more than 2,400 people are dying from COVID-19 each day, an increase of 3% from last week.

_____

IRS no longer plans to require a selfie to access certain online tools

The IRS is no longer planning to require a selfie to use their website, after significant backlash from lawmakers and privacy groups.

The technology has come under fire for privacy issues, among other potential dangers, and has been shown to be less accurate when identifying people of color.

The IRS will instead use a different authentication process that does not use facial recognition technology.

Users had to take a picture of a photo ID, then take a video of themselves using a smartphone or computer.

_____

Team USA still looking for its first 2022 Olympic Gold

Team USA currently has no gold medals, but they're not without any medals. US Olympians have 4 silvers and 1 bronze medal.

Leading the medal count is Team China, with 9 total, including 2 goals. The most golds are currently held by Sweden with 4. Norway sits second with 3 gold and 8 total, and the Netherlands, Italy, and Austria all have 7 total.

_____

Warmer than average again today

Get ready for another awesome day across southern Colorado!

Temperatures are going to sit in the 50s across most of the plains today with gusty daytime conditions.

Snow from last week should keep fire danger pretty low today across the plains but we will be dry and gusty across the grass.

_____

