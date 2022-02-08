Warmer than average again today

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another awesome day across southern Colorado!

Temperatures are going to sit in the 50s across most of the plains today with gusty daytime conditions.

Snow from last week should keep fire danger pretty low today across the plains but we will be dry and gusty across the grass.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 23. Warm and sunny today with gusty winds out of the north. We could see wind speeds between 10 to 20 mph through the daytime.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 18. Sunny and warm with periodic gusty daytime winds. We could see wind speeds between 8 to 16 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 27. Warm and gusty today with dry and sunny daytime conditions. Wind speeds could gust in the low 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 19. Sunny and mild today with windy and dry afternoon conditions. Gusts could be in the 20 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and breezy today with dry skies and mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy today with mostly sunny skies and mild daytime temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and breezy today with warm and sunny afternoon temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and windy today with gusty daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Wednesday night could push flurries and light snow showers across the plains through early Thursday morning. We're expecting little to no snow accumulation at this point with maybe an inch down in Baca and eastern Las Animas counties.

Thursday afternoon will be windy and dry with another chance for light snow early Saturday morning. We should see a warming trend into Super Bowl Sunday.

