5 things you need to know: Tuesday, August 31

_____

KOAA Day and $2 Tuesday at Colorado State Fair

Today is $2 Tuesday at the fair and KOAA Day! You can find plenty of deals starting with $2 for fair admission, Ranch Rodeo admission, carnival rides, and Fair Food Bites!

The News5 team will be at the fair all day long, so stop in and say hello. Also, click the link above to see a full map of the Fair Food Bites.

_____

Cripple Creek-Victor Reopens

Cripple Creek-Victor middle school and high school will reopen today after making the decision to close yesterday due to several people being exposed to COVID-19. The closure gave the district time to conduct contact tracing and determine who needs to be quarantined.

All unvaccinated teachers and staff will be required to wear a mask when they return to school. Students will still have their temperatures checked every morning as part of the district's covid-19 protocols.

_____

Schools Close Due to Heat

Two elementary schools in district 70 will remain closed today after sending students home early yesterday due to problems with their air conditioning systems. The district says they are working as fast as possible to get both Prairie Winds and Desert Sage elementaries back up and running. They don't know how long the repairs will take. And since hot weather is in the forecast again today, the district decided to call off classes for the day.

_____

CDPHE Votes to Require Vaccine for State Health Workers

The State Board of Health has voted to require the COVID-19 vaccine for workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities. The mandate does not apply to individual health care practitioners or staff or other settings where patients seek care. Close to 3,800 facilities will be affected by this mandate.

_____

Today's Forecast

Hot and dry today with hazy skies and wildfire smoke elevated through the sky are expected in Colorado Springs with near record-breaking temperatures. The high in Colorado Springs will be 94 degrees. The same is expected for Pueblo which will top out around triple digits at 99 degrees. But we still want you to come out to the fair for KOAA day! Admission is only $2 and we'll have our whole KOAA team out all day.

_____

