5 things you need to know - Thursday, November 4

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, November 4.

El Paso County Sheriff searching for man accused of sexual assault on a child

Right now the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for 31 year old Roger Abeyta. Police say he has multiple felony warrants out for numerous charges, including sexual assault on a child and internet luring.

Authorities say he's known to use different names and often changes his appearance. He may be in the Denver metro area. If you see him or know where he is call the sheriffs office right away.

Stepmom accused of killing 11-year-old expected to enter plea on Thursday

The El Paso county woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, is expected to plead 'not guilty' this afternoon in court.

If that's the case, they have six months from today to start the trial.

Prosecutors say Leticia killed Gannon in their Lorson Ranch home in early 2020, before driving his body to the Florida panhandle, where it was found inside of a suitcase under a bridge in March of that year.

El Paso County: Kids ages five to 11 can get Pfizer COVID-19 starting Friday

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 in El Paso county will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as tomorrow.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at El Paso County Public Health's south location in Fountain, as well as at the Citadel and Chapel Hills malls. Pre-registration is available right now online.

El Paso County accepting applications from tourism businesses for American Rescue Plan Act funding

Tourism businesses in El Paso county can now apply for financial help to recover from the hit they've taken since the beginning of the pandemic.

From now until November 12, businesses can submit applications to El Paso county to get American Rescue Plan Act funding. Both for-profit and non-profit companies are eligible.

However, organizations that have already received support through the regional business relief fund are not eligible.

Warming above average today with weekend highs in the 70s!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather looks pretty awesome today, and we only get better from here!

Temperatures will warm around 4 to 5 degrees above average through the region with dry skies through the afternoon.

