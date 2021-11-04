Warming above average today with weekend highs in the 70s!

Today’s Forecast:

The weather looks pretty awesome today, and we only get better from here!

Temperatures will warm around 4 to 5 degrees above average through the region with dry skies through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 64; Low: 38. Mostly sunny with daytime cirrus clouds and warmer afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 69; Low: 32. Mostly sunny skies today with warm air and light winds through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 69; Low: 43. Dry and warm across Canon City with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 35. Mostly sunny with some afternoon cirrus clouds and chilly daytime conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cool and dry across the Tri-Lakes area today with mostly sunny skies.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm across the plains with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy at times with dry and mild afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. A few clouds today, mainly cirrus, with chilly and dry daytime conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Our weekend weather looks about as close to perfect as you could ask for in early November! We'll see dry and sunny skies across southern Colorado with highs well into the 70s through Sunday.

A cold front will move through Monday, bringing high fire danger and cooler air to the region. We could see isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains on Tuesday, maybe in areas like northern Fremont and Teller Counties, but most of our region should stay dry.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter