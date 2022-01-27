5 things you need to know - Thursday, January 27

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, January 27.

Water main break closes southbound Chelton Road

Right now southbound Chelton Road is closed south of Platte Avenue due to a water main break. Colorado Springs Utilities is on scene, working to make repairs.

Police are asking you stay out of the area. You can expect delays for most of the day.

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is set to formally announce his retirement today.

Breyer is expected to appear at the White House along with President Joe Biden.

Today's announcement would give Democrats the chance to confirm a new justice by this summer. A time for today's event has not been announced.

Ceasefire negotiations continue as Russia keeps the pressure up on Ukraine and the west

Russia and Ukraine will continue ceasefire talk after negotiations today in Paris. The nations agreed a permanent ceasefire in eastern Ukraine must be followed "unconditionally," although Russia says there are still many unresolved issues.

A Colorado woman shares her story of surviving the Holocaust

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as 77 years ago, Russians liberated those at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Poland.

Today we're sharing the story of a survivor of the Holocaust who lives here in Colorado. She will share her incredible story of resilience will air tonight, or you can watch the full interview here.

Snow showers and cold temperatures Thursday in Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A cold front is moving through eastern Colorado this morning. Snow will pick up during the morning commute and continue during the day.

Temperatures will allow for snow to accumulate on roads quickly. Snow intensity will be light to moderate at times, allowing for some reduced visibility on roads. No advisories are currently in effect for this storm.

The hardest-hit zones will be eastern mountain slopes and valleys of the Wet Mountains, San Juans, and Sangre De Cristos as well as the Palmer Divide.

