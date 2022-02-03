5 things you need to know - Thursday, February 3

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, February 3.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Dangerously cold today with ice and snow on the roads

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're digging out from the first major snowstorm of the 2021/2022 Winter!

Southern Colorado saw snow totals ranging from just a few inches in the plains to 2 feet across the mountains.

Arctic cold and dangerous air is in place over the forecast area this morning and most roads are covered in snow and some ice.

Sunshine will help melt pavement today but another night of dangerously cold air will likely lead to a refreeze and icy spots through the Friday morning commute.

_____

Biden says ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has died in US counterterrorism raid

The top leader of ISIS was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in last night in an overnight raid led by U.S. special forces in Northwest Syria.

We also know that 13 people were killed, including women and children. No one from the US died or was injured. President Biden will be addressing the nation around 7:30 this morning.

_____

Roads still slick across Colorado Springs

Snow plows are working around the clock to clear off the roads around southern Colorado, but roads are still slick.

The City of Colorado Springs is reminding drivers to take it slow, and be aware of first responders and snow plows along the roads. And, as always, remember to 'Bow to the Plow.'

_____

School Closings and Delays

A significant number of schools around southern Colorado are closed or delayed today, including Academy D-20, Colorado Springs D-11, Falcon D-49, Manitout,D-14, and Pueblo Districts 60 and 70. For a full list of closures, follow the link in our headline.

_____

Winter storm causes hundreds of flight cancellations in Colorado

One of the biggest problems caused by winter storms is flight cancellations.

As of this morning, more than 200 flights are canceled out of DIA, and 13 out of the Colorado Springs airport.

About 4,000 flights are canceled nationwide

If you have a flight you need to catch, be sure to check with your airline.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.