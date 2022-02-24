5 things you need to know - Thursday, February 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, February 24.

_____

Russia launches invasion of Ukraine, NATO allies denounce Putin

President Biden is expected to announce more sanctions against Russia this afternoon following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The President released a statement saying, "the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

This morning we know that at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed, and 50 Russian troops have also been killed.

_____

Current road conditions in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Good morning. More icy road conditions. We are on Highway 24 heading towards Manitou. We will keep you posted throughout the morning. ⁦@KOAA⁩ pic.twitter.com/3USWbQXytj — Caroline Peters (@CarolineBPeters) February 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the roads in Fountain. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/8sE1EWUJue — Caroline Peters (@CarolineBPeters) February 24, 2022

PUEBLO SNOW: It is a cold and snowy morning in Pueblo. Flurries are coming down rapidly on Highway 50 and Elizabeth. I will be out driving around Pueblo for the @KOAA morning newscasts showing the roads. pic.twitter.com/PNQcutYoye — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) February 24, 2022

_____

School Closures and Delays

Academy School District 20, Colorado Springs District 11, and Falcon District 49 will be starting two hours late 2 hours late today.

Lewis Palmer District 38 also has a two-hour delay this morning, and the Colorado Springs locations of CSU Pueblo will be on a 2 hour delay, but not their Pueblo locations.

Full list of closings and delays.

_____

Make sure to prepare your home for cold weather

With these cold temps, make sure your home is prepared. Colorado Springs Utilities suggests opening cabinets and allowing water to run a slow drip.

Pipe insulation around any exposed pipes is a good way to keep them from bursting.

This time of year Colorado Springs Utilities also reminds people to take steps to be more energy-efficient to lower utility costs.

This includes sealing drafts, lowering your thermostat, and using cold water for laundry.

_____

Snow stops falling today but arctic air will linger into tonight

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The last round of our prolonged snowstorm will fall early this morning, but dry skies are expected by the afternoon!

We'll stay cold all day today but afternoon sunshine will help get some of the pavement melted and wet before the sun goes down.

Arctic air will keep temperatures in the dangerous range today, especially in the morning and then again tonight when we fall back into the single digits.

_____

