Snow stops falling today but arctic air will linger into tonight

The last round of our prolonged snowstorm will fall early this morning, but dry skies are expected by the afternoon!

We'll stay cold all day today but afternoon sunshine will help get some of the pavement melted and wet before the sun goes down.

Arctic air will keep temperatures in the dangerous range today, especially in the morning and then again tonight when we fall back into the single digits.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 23; Low: 4. Spotty early morning snow showers and flurries are possible but most of Colorado Springs should stay dry today. We'll see sunshine return through the afternoon with daytime temperatures warming into the teens. Tonight, we'll stay very cold again with lows falling into the low single digits and a light breeze keeping wind chills a few degrees below zero. Pavement that is wet or slushy will easily refreeze tonight, so watch for ice overnight and early tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: High: 25; Low: 3. Early morning snow showers with dry skies returning in the afternoon. We'll stay really cold today but afternoon sunshine will help melt some of the pavement through the city. We'll get very cold tonight with lows falling into the low single digits, so a refreeze on wet pavement is possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 25; Low: 5. Spotty early morning snow showers and flurries but most morning snow will be leaving to the east today. We should have a mostly dry day today with very cold air temperatures. Sunshine in the afternoon will help melt some of the pavement, but we could see wet roads refreeze overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 23; Low: 3. Dangerously cold through the morning and still really cold in the afternoon. We should stay dry in Woodland Park today other than a stray morning flurry, most of which should be well east of Teller County by the time the sun comes up. We'll be very cold tonight so refreezing pavement is a concern through Friday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Other than a few spotty morning flurries we should be dry in northern El Paso County through the morning and afternoon. Daytime sunshine will help melt some of the pavement today which will likely refreeze tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits.

Plains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Morning light snow showers and flurries for some of the plains today, mainly those west of Kiowa and Bent Counties. We'll be cold and dry for most of the region today with a return of afternoon sunshine. Lows will drop into the single digits tonight with wind chills likely back just below zero through Friday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Breezy with morning snow showers and flurries before dry and sunny skies return into the afternoon. We'll stay cold all day with temperatures dropping back into the single digits tonight. We could see pavement that gets wet or slushy refreeze tonight as the sun goes down.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Other than a few early morning snow showers in the Sangres and Wet Mountains, we should be dry today across most of the mountains today. We have a lot of snow to dig out, but afternoon sunshine should make that job a little warmer. Temperatures will stay cold all day today with refreezing pavement likely again tonight.

Friday will start very cold in southern Colorado but we should get a really nice warming trend to settle in through the weekend!

A weak system could drop a few flurries or light snow showers Friday evening into northern Teller County and along the Rampart Range in El Paso County, but most of us will stay dry.

We'll be in the 50s with sunshine by Sunday and widespread 60s across the plains by the middle of next week!

