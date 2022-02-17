5 things you need to know - Thursday, February 17

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, February 17.

NATO says Russia is misleading world on troop movements near Ukraine

NATO allies are accusing Russia of spreading disinformation after the country said it was withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border earlier this week.

Instead, the alliance claims Russia added as many as 7,000 troops to the border regions. Western estimates of troops totals have 150,000 troops within striking distance of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, President Biden called out to Russia, saying "Russia, you are not our enemy, and I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war against Ukraine."

Early snow showers east with a dry and cold afternoon

Heavy snow fell last night up in the Denver area but here in southern Colorado, most people either saw a few inches or just a dusting on the ground!

There are areas where snow collected on the roads, such as Highway 115 between Penrose and Fort Carson, and Highway 50 out east near La Junta.

Once the snow leaves the eastern plains this morning we should see the sun return in the afternoon and melt any snow on the pavement.

Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan worries ranchers

250 grey wolves are set to be reintroduced to the state of Colorado by the end of 2023, but the wolves already here are causing problems for ranchers.

News5's Caroline Peters traveled to Walden, Colorado to speak to ranchers and to learn more about their concerns about the potential ramifications of Proposition 114.

CSP Trooper nearly hit by another vehicle while performing traffic stop on I-25

A Colorado State Patrol Trooper survived an incredibly close call Tuesday during a traffic stop on I-25 in Adams County.

Video from the incident shows a car slam into a car pulled over in the HOV lane at a high speed, causing major damage to the pulled over car.

CSP Master Trooper Travis Hood was standing next to the vehicle just seconds before the crash.

The CSP is using video from the incident to remind Colorado drivers about the 'Move Over' law, which is meant to protect first responders on Colorado roadways.

Norway retains solid lead in the 2022 Olympics, United States remains in 3rd

Norway holds onto a strong lead as the 2022 Winter Olympics get closer to their finish, with 14 gold and 29 total medals. Behind them is Germany, with 10 gold and 22 total.

The United States rounds at the top 3 with 8 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze.

