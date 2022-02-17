Early snow showers east with a dry and cold afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Heavy snow fell last night up in the Denver area but here in southern Colorado, most people either saw a few inches or just a dusting on the ground!

There are areas where snow collected on the roads, such as Highway 115 between Penrose and Fort Carson, and Highway 50 out east near La Junta.

Once the snow leaves the eastern plains this morning we should see the sun return in the afternoon and melt any snow on the pavement.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 17. Cloudy in the morning and sunny through the afternoon with dry and cold daytime conditions. We did get light snow accumulations up near Monument with heavy snow north on the I-25 Gap into Denver. Overnight we'll be calm and very cold with lows in the teens.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 13. Very little snow collected in Pueblo overnight so most of your drives in Pueblo and Pueblo West will be just fine this morning. We'll see the sun return this afternoon with dry and chilly daytime conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 20. Light snow fell in eastern Fremont County with around 1 to 2 inches in Canon City and 2 inches out near Penrose. Highway 50 is partially snow-covered outside of Canon City, and Highway 115 is snowy and icy up to Fort Carson. We'll be dry and sunny in the afternoon, so we should melt the pavement by the evening commute.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 13. Light accumulations fell in Teller county yesterday, so there will be some snow sticking to the pavement on your drive to work. We'll be sunny and cold through the afternoon with light winds and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Around 2 to 4 inches fell across northern El Paso County overnight so there are plenty of slick and snow-covered roads awaiting your drive to work today. We will stay dry through the afternoon with the sun returning to melt the pavement for the evening commute.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Light snow will exit the plains to the east this morning with sunny skies through the end of the day. We did see light accumulations from Otero and Crowley counties and areas east, so be careful when you're driving to work early today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Light snow collected across I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad overnight with heavier accumulations west out to La Veta Pass. There could be a layer of ice on the roads, so be very careful driving to work today. We'll see the sun through the afternoon with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snow collected in the mountains overnight and we'll see really slick drives across most mountain roads through the morning. We could keep light snow showers and flurries falling against the eastern slopes for a few hours past sunrise, but most of the day will be dry and cold.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be chilly in the morning but mild in the afternoon with sunny skies. We'll see a warming trend into the weekend with highs in the 60s by Sunday.

A new snow storm is possible next week with snow arriving Monday night and lingering through Wednesday.

____

