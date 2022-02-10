5 things you need to know - Thursday, February 10

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, February 10.

_____

US inflation has jumped 7.5% in the past year, marking a 40-year high

Economists are bracing for a historic inflation report this morning. The report showed the steepest year-over-year increase since 1982, with consumer prices 7.5% higher in December 2021 than they were in December 2020.

_____

Gas prices back up again

According to AAA, gas prices across the country are up 7 cents from a week ago, and here in Colorado, they're up 2 cents, with a gallon of regular gas currently sitting at $3.34.

In El Paso County, you can expect to pay about $3.34 for a regular gallon of gas out the door this morning, right on line with the state average.

It's a bit higher in Pueblo, however, where the average gallon of gas sits at about $3.50

_____

Top European diplomats meet in Moscow and Berlin as Russia holds drills

The global effort to make sure Russia chooses peace over war with Ukraine continues today.

Negotiators from both countries are in Germany for mediated peace talks. It comes the same day Russia's military starts ten days of military drills in Belarus.

_____

Team USA breaks into the 2022 Olympics Top 5, gold medal drought over

Here's a look at the current medal count.

There's more movement in the top five, with Germany now leading the way with five gold medals.

Most notably, Team USA broke into the top five with three gold medals after Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim each earned the top honor.

_____

Warm and dry today with a chilly Friday on tap

Southern Colorado is looking at an awesome day with sunshine and westerly downslope warmth!

A weak cold front overnight brought a few showers to the plains, but today will be dry through the entire region.

Northerly winds will turn westerly through the afternoon, and that downslope warmth should push highs into the 50s and 60s.

_____

