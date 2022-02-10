Warm and dry today with a chilly Friday on tap

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado is looking at an awesome day with sunshine and westerly downslope warmth!

A weak cold front overnight brought a few showers to the plains, but today will be dry through the entire region.

Northerly winds will turn westerly through the afternoon, and that downslope warmth should push highs into the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 31. Mostly sunny and breezy today with warm and dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 28. Warm through the afternoon with sunny and dry skies through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 34. Breezy and sunny today with dry and warm afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 25. Sunny and breezy today with mild and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Warm and sunny today with dry afternoon conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warm across the plains with a light breeze and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy and warm today with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy at times with dry and mild afternoon conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will blow through Colorado on Friday, creating gusty winds out of the north and dropping highs in the plains back into the 40s. A chance for light snow showers and flurries is possible Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, but very little accumulation is expected.

We will stay chilly but dry on Saturday with a warming trend from Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

A stronger system with snow is possible next Wednesday night through Thursday. If winds can stay easterly at the surface, we have a chance of decent snow accumulation across the plains!

