5 things you need to know on your Wednesday, August 11

Senate passes Biden's bipartisan $1T infrastructure package, bill moves to House

The Senate has approved the framework for a budget resolution to support what President Biden called "human infrastructure."

The package would create tuition free kindergarten and community college, paid family leave, and extend child tax credits.

Republicans argue it's a $3.5 trillion spending spree that will lead to higher gas prices.

The house will return from August recess in two weeks to vote on it.

USDOT approves quick disbursement of $11.6M for Glenwood Canyon repairs as CDOT work continues

The Federal Highway Administration is sending more than $11 million to help clean up and repair the section of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon damaged by multiple mudslides.

Governor Jared Polis requested a total of $116 million, with 10% of that sent right away

the governor and CDOT leaders will visit the area Wednesday. They are expected to lay out a timeline for when the highway may start to reopen.

Voting on TOPS tax

Springs voters will get to decide whether to increase and extend the trails, open space and parks (TOPS) tax.

City Council voted unanimously to put the question on the ballot for a special city election on November 2.

Money generated by the tax is used for things like developing and maintaining trails, open spaces and parks.

El Paso County "Clean Sweep" events

El Paso County is hosting a clean sweep event at the household hazardous waste facility on Akers Drive this Friday.

You can bring big your TV's, electronics, tires, mattresses, as well as your paints and lawncare chemicals.

The event is limited to 550 people. To get tickets, check out the web version of this story on koaa.com.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Hot and hazy air is back across the region Wednesday with poor air quality across most of Northern Colorado.

Air quality alerts are in effect across most of Northern Colorado Wednesday, some expiring in the morning, but many lasting through the afternoon and early evening.

We'll be very hot with a high of 93 in Colorado Springs and around 96 over Pueblo.

We'll be breezy and dry across the region Wednesday, but some storms will be possible in the southern plains and down through New Mexico.

Thursday we'll see a cooler air mass move in from the east, prompting up-slope winds and the chance for thunderstorms along the Palmer Divide.

Storms could be strong to severe along the divide and especially in El Paso to Lincoln counties.

If storms were severe, large hail and strong winds would be our main threats.

Scattered monsoonal storms start to move back from Friday through early next week, but most of that moisture will stay out west.

We could see scattered storms around Interstate 25 on Friday, espeically in El Paso County and areas west of the interstate.

Saturday looks drier across Interstate 25 and the plains with a few more scattered storms on Sunday.

