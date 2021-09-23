5 things you need to know on your Thursday, September 23

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Thursday, September 23.

CSU Pueblo student arrested after weapons found on campus

Twenty-four year old Robert Killis is in custody after Pueblo County detectives found him armed with a bullet proof vest and a stash of weapons.

The CSU Pueblo student and army vet was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened his fellow students because he "liked to kill people."

The sheriff's office assigned additional deputies to the campus Wednesday evening as a precaution.

FDA authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for millions of Americans

Wednesday, a CDC panel will decide whether to recommend the FDA's late-night authorization of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older.

It was also authorized for people considered at risk because of their jobs; this includes health care workers, teachers and grocery workers.

If the CDC panel votes to recommend the FDA's proposal and the CDC approves it, boosters could start right away.

Pikes Peak Apex Bike Race returns

The Pikes Peak Apex Bike Race is back Thursday! It's the second year the race is happening, but will be the first time fans can watch in person.

It's a four day race that welcomes amateur and professional riders from all across the country.

Nearly 200 riders will be racing on trails here in Colorado Springs and Monument.

Funds and proceeds from the race will go to Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

Festivals happening across Southern Colorado this weekend

There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend across southern Colorado.

Tent's have begun going up for Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs at the mining museum off North Gate. The family-friendly festival kicks off Friday and will have beer, food, music, dancing and lots of activities for the kids.

The annual Harvest festival Returns this weekend in Canon City, doors open up at 10 a.m.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at a warmer day in southern cColorado with breezy afternoon conditions and slightly elevated fire danger.

Humidity will be low again with sunny skies and easterly afternoon winds. We should stay mostly dry across the region, but a few isolated showers will be possible in park and western teller counties, with a few showers in El Paso County falling out as virga.

We'll see highs in the lower 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo. Sunny skies will be followed by clouds in the afternoon.

We'll see breezy conditions overnight with a cold front that will push highs back a few degrees for Friday.

Friday will stay breezy and sunny through the afternoon.

We'll stay dry and warmer into the weekend with highs running back into the 80s and even a few 90s by Sunday.

Cooler weather will move back in by the middle of next week with scattered mountains showers Tuesday and even more rain through the plains on Wednesday and Thursday.

