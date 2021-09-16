5 things you need to know on your Thursday, September 16

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, September 16.

_____

We are back to a really hot day in Southern Colorado, which is especially impressive considering how deep into September we are.

Highs will reach 90 degrees in Colorado Springs and mid 90s in Pueblo. We will be breezy Thursday with winds out of the south.

A cold front will hit us Thursday night and bring strong winds through the region while we're sleeping. Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Friday should be much cooler following the strong cold front overnight, but as of now we don't see any rain following the cold front overnight or early Friday.

We will see a warmer weekend with Saturday and Sunday being in the mid to upper 80s in Colorado Springs and lower 90s in Pueblo.

We will see a first cold front move through Monday afternoon with the bulk of the cold pool following through Tuesday of next week.

There's still a chance for some snowfall in the central mountains and maybe a few scattered storms along the front range, but most of our region is still trending dry. We willl get down to the lower 40s and a few upper 30s Wednesday morning of next week, but a freeze is not expected at this time.

_____

What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

Several events are scheduled throughout the month of September in Southern Colorado to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

CSU Pueblo has a special performance on campus scheduled for Friday from a ballet company from the University of Texas Rio Grande at 5:30 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council also has several events planned throughout the month including a fundraiser and luncheon.

_____

Pueblo libraries offering Hispanic resources

If you're looking to learn more about Hispanic culture during September, the libraries district in Pueblo now has Hispanic resource centers at each of its locations.

The resources include books, music and information on how to become a U.S. citizen.

The library district will also be having a book festival that starts Thursday and will go through September 24th. You can find more information on the pueblo library district web page.

_____

Pueblo's Health Department launches childhood resource webpage

In an effort to help parents in Southern Colorado Pueblo's health department launched a new website that offers multiple resources for parents and caregivers of young kids.

The Pueblo County Childhood Resource webpage is meant to be a one-stop-shop for parents to find childcare, vaccine information, financial resources and more.

_____

Bear Creek Dog Park to close for one week

Starting Monday, October 4, Bear Creek Dog Park in Colorado Springs will close for one week.

The El Paso County Community Services Department will be doing forestry maintenance, trail restoration and some drainage improvements.

Officials are encouraging people to use one of the other large dog parks in the county while the work is underway.

_____

