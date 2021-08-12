5 things you need to know on Thursday, August 12

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Thursday, August 12.

How banning Critical Race Theory in District 49 could impact classrooms

District 49 in Colorado Springs is poised to vote Thursday on a resolution that would ban critical race theory in it's schools.

Those against the ban believe it could limit teachers and students in the classroom. Those who are in favor of it believe critical race theory could further the racial divide between students in classrooms.

District 49 will vote on the resolution during the school board meeting Thursday at the Creekside Success Center at 6:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente donates grant money to fight student hunger

Several school districts across the state have received grant money to make sure no Colorado student goes hungry.

Kaiser Permanente is providing a total of $300,000 to districts, including District 11 in Colorado Springs, Fountain Fort Carson, Harrison District 2, District 60 in Pueblo and many more.

Reports: FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised

The FDA is expected to authorize a COVID-19 booster shot for people with compromised immune systems.

Once the FDA approves the shot, it will be up to an expert panel at the CDC to make its recommendation as well.

That panel is expected to meet Friday.

Officials: I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to partially reopen by Saturday afternoon following damaging mudslides

Some good news for drivers trying to get down Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, west of Denver.

The interstate is expected to partially reopen Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain on a burn scar caused at least 10 large mudslides and in turn, closed the area on July 29.

Weather permitting, CDOT crews hope to have one lane in each direction back open, but there is still a lot of work to get done before that can happen.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

It will be hot Thursday across Southern Colorado, with even less smoke compared to the last several days.

We're going to see a high of 90 in Colorado Springs with upper 90s in Pueblo.

We look dry along Interstate 25, but a low pressure area in the plains could trigger thunderstorms east of El Paso County that slowly move east in the afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected, but isolated small hail and strong winds are possible in a few storms out east.

Overnight we'll be dry and clear with mild temperatures. Friday is going to be breezy and cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms near the I-25 corridor.

Storm chances look best from the Palmer Divide north of Denver, but we could see a few storms in Colorado Springs in the afternoon.

Saturday looks pretty dry with isolated storms along or near I-25 by Sunday.

Monsoonal moisture will keep most storm chances over the mountains through the weekend and into early next week.

A better storm chance for the region arrives next Wednesday, with a cold front and the chance for a few strong to severe storms.

