5 things you need to know on Friday, August 13

CDC to decide on COVID-19 booster shot for some

A key CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet Friday in Atlanta to decide on whether or not COVID-19 booster shots should be recommended for vulnerable Americans.

This less than 24 hours after the FDA decided those with weakened immune systems can receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA says immunocompromised people can get the extra dose at least 28 days after they receive their second shot.

Governor Polis prioritizing keeping kids in the classroom

Governor Jared Polis is making sure every child in school can get tested for COVID-19 every week for free.

The governor says the state's two top priorities with COVID-19 right now are to prevent overwhelmed hospitals and keep kids in classrooms for in-person learning.

The governor also agreed to let school districts customize their own COVID-19 programs, however it is not required.

Colorado Dept. of Education releases results of standardized tests from spring 2021

Standardized test scores suggest students in Colorado are starting the fall semester behind.

Test scores for Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) declined significantly during COVID-19 lock-downs and remote learning.

That was seen almost across the board, with the biggest drop in math scores.

Clean Sweep event in El Paso County

El Paso County is hosting a clean sweep event at the household hazardous waste facility on Akers Drive Friday.

You can bring big your TV's, electronics, tires, mattresses, as well as your paints and lawn-care chemicals.

The event is limited to 550 people, to get tickets... check out the web version of this story on koaa.com.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Friday's forecast gets a lot cooler across the region with a nice cooling breeze out of the east.

We'll be cloudier Friday, and that will be a factor in the cooler surface temperatures.

Highs will be around 81 in Colorado Springs and 87 in Pueblo.

We could see scattered storms Friday, mostly in the mountains from the pikes peak region and up north out by Denver, but a few storms are possible in Teller and El Paso County.

Storms should not be severe in our region, but small hail and strong winds are both possible in a few storms.

Saturday will be a fantastic summer day with highs in the mid 80s and lower 90s across the plains with sunny skies and a nice afternoon breeze.

Sunday should be about as warm as Saturday with scattered storms across the mountains and maybe some of the pikes peak region, especially the mountains.

Monsoonal moisture moves into the mountains next week with a few chances for rain out east into the Interstate 25 corridor.

Monday there is a weak chance for rain in the Pikes Peak Region, but Pueblo likely stays dry.

Better rain chances for I-25 and east show up by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

