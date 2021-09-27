5 things you need to know - Monday, September 27

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know to start off your workweek.

Police Are Searching for Chile Fest Shooting Suspect

Police officers in Pueblo are still searching for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos who is believed to be responsible for Saturday's shooting at the Chile Festival. There's a warrant on a charge of attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot a man multiple times, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could help investigators to locate Villalobos--please contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-320-6006. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous, you can always call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.

Broncos Improve to 3-0

The Denver Broncos improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 26-0 shutout of the New York Jets.

Denver's defense came up big, securing 5 sacks and two interceptions. Unfortunately, the offense suffered some injuries in the win. Receiver K.J. Hamler left in the first half with a knee injury and Denver lost two starting linemen. Coming up next week is the Baltimore Ravens at home.

D-20 Mask Mandate

Southern Colorado's largest school district--Academy 20 in Colorado Springs--will require everyone to wear masks indoors starting today. The rule applies to all students--preschool through 12th grade--as well as all faculty, staff, and visitors.

North Cheyenne Canon Road Project Begins

Starting today, North Cheyenne Canon Road in Colorado Springs will be closed from the main entrance of North Cheyenne Canon Park to Helen Hunt Falls until May of next year. Construction crews are replacing three aging bridges through the canyon. Cheyenne Canyon is still open to hikers and you drive to Helen Hunt Falls via Gold Camp Road.

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

The weather is going to be very active this week as we transition to warm and dry back to cool and wet. Red Flag Warnings are going to be in effect across parts of Southern Colorado today, mainly Fremont, El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties. Strong winds out of the East in the afternoon and very low humidity will contribute to high fire danger through the daytime. We'll start with sunshine today but quickly bring clouds through the afternoon. We should stay dry across most of the plains but moisture will be thrown into the Southern mountains and valleys with some rain possible down near the Raton Mesa, generally staying south of highway 50.

