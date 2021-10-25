5 things you need to know - Monday, October 25

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, October 25

_____

Gas prices remain high in Colorado

Gas prices continue to rise. According to AAA, the price for an average gallon of gas went up about six cents in the last seven days. Here in Colorado, the price for a gallon has stayed high, but there has been a 3 cent decrease in the average cost per gallon in the state. Right now you can expect to pay about $3.54 for a regular gallon of gas in El Paso county and $3.69 for a gallon in Pueblo county.

_____

Pfizer is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

Pfizer is ready and waiting to ship out its Covid-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11. It's a two dose vaccine 3 three weeks apart, and each dose is 1/3 of an adult's dose.

Tomorrow an FDA committee will meet to discuss amending Pfizer's emergency use authorization to include kids in that age group. The company says it's vaccine is 90% effective for those kids. If the committee votes in favor of it, the FDA will make a final decision about authorizing it.

_____

Teller county is offering booster shots to those who qualify

Teller county public health is offering Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 booster shots to people who qualify. That includes people with compromised immune systems, anyone over the age of 65, and people living in long-term care facilities. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster if they're over 18 and were vaccinated at least two months ago.

_____

Speaker Pelosi says the negotiations on Biden's Build Back Better Bill are 90% done

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said negotiations on President Biden's 'Build Back Better' bill were 90% done, and that Senate Democrats could announce a final agreement today.

The spending bill, intended to strengthen the nation's social safety net and roll back the effects of climate change, is likely to come in around $2 trillion. Democrats hope to vote on the bill by Thursday.

_____

Warm and windy today with elevated fire danger

Today is going to be a pretty nice day across Southern Colorado with warm temperatures and breezy daytime conditions. We'll need to be wary of fire danger today with breezy winds and dry air. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs and lower 80s in Pueblo. We'll see a lot of sunshine today, but upper level clouds will be mixed in through the daytime. Overnight mild conditions with lows in the 40s are expected across the plains. We'll see a mix of rain and snow move into western Colorado Tuesday morning as an upper level low pressure system brings a cold front across the plains.

_____

