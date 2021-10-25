Warm and windy today with elevated fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for a warm and breezy day across southern Colorado with elevated fire concerns across the plains.

The strongest winds today will be over the mountains and through the mountain passes, such as Monarch and La Veta Pass in our region.

While we have no Red Flag Warnings today, fire danger remains elevated with dry and warm conditions coupled with gusty afternoon winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 57; Low: 47. Partly sunny with warm, dry, and gusty afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 81; Low: 44. Partly cloudy with very warm afternoon conditions for late October coupled with gusty daytime winds.

CANON CITY: High: 79; Low: 51. Partly sunny and warm with dry and gusty afternoon conditions in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 43. Partly sunny and windy today with gusts over 30 mph and dry daytime conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly sunny with breezy to windy daytime conditions and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy today with elevated fire concerns in the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Windy today, especially west of I-25 over the mountains and through La Veta Pass. Gusts could easily be in the 30 mph range through the daytime with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Windy in the mountains from Teller county south through Fremont and Custer Counties, and down along the Sangre De Cristos. We'll see wind gusts max out in the 30 mph range, but a few gusts over the mountain passes could get near 40 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Fire Weather Watches are in effect across most of the plains tomorrow for high fire danger. These watches will turn into Red Flag Warnings tomorrow, so no burning and tomorrow, be vigilant for any smoke.

While fire danger and strong winds blow through the plains, rain and snow will move across the mountains west of I-25. We'll see a chance for showers and even a little snow Tuesday evening along and east of I-25, but most of the accumulating precipitation will be over the mountains. Dry and windy conditions could kill rain and snow chances along I-25, but if we did see any snow, it would be along the Palmer Divide and up around northern El Paso County.

The rest of the week will be chilly in the afternoon with many mornings at or near freezing. We'll be dry through the weekend.

