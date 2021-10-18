5 things you need to know - Monday, October 18

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know to start off your workweek.

Shooting Leads to Deadly Crash in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that led to a crash near Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue Saturday night. Officers were called to the crash scene around 8:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers with the department's homicide and assault unit have taken over the investigation.

Colorado Reaches New Plateau in COVID Cases

The state health department says Colorado is the 14th highest state for covid transmission and there are more people hospitalized with symptoms now than at any time during the pandemic. Colorado has seen a trend of increasing cases for several weeks and is reaching a "High plateau." It could take several more weeks of decreasing cases to see a difference statewide.

Larimer County Reinstates Mask Mandate

Larimer County is now one of five counties in Colorado to reinstate a mask mandate. On Friday, county health officials reported local ICU's are operating at--or above--capacity. 40% of ICU patients there have COVID and 90% of those patients are unvaccinated.

Broncos Lose to Raiders

Remember that 3-0 start to the broncos season? That's long gone and the team is on a three-game losing streak. after getting trounced by the Raiders at home on Sunday. The finals score was 34 to 24. The Broncos now have a short week, taking on the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

Most of southern Colorado is in for a really nice fall day with breezy and warm daytime conditions. High fire danger exists along the southern border with strong winds and low humidity. No burning today and be sure to call in any smoke you see. We'll be warmer than average today with most regions staying above freezing tonight.

