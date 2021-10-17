Gunshot victim dies following wreck near hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — When Colorado Springs Police Officers and Firefighters arrived at the scene of car crash Saturday night, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. That man later died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue in a neighborhood close to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

The driver of the other vehicle, Nancy Brisk, told News 5 that she and her son were going out to dinner at Burger King with their dogs when the wreck happened.

On 10/16/2021 at approximately 8:29PM, CSPD and CSFD were dispatched to the area of Bonfoy Ave. and E. Boulder St. to investigate a traffic crash. Upon arrival, first responders located an adult male suffering from a

gunshot wound. The male died on scene. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 17, 2021

Brisk said she was going west on Boulder Street when the other vehicle, "came out of nowhere" and she couldn't avoid hitting them.

"I told my son to hold on we're going to hit this guy," Brisk said. "We felt locked in, the car was starting to smoke a little bit and we were kind of freaking out. We got it unlocked and one of my dogs escaped and some nice Samaritan helped me kind of corral my dog."

Brisk, her son, and the dogs were uninjured. Officers with the department's Homicide and Assault Unit have assumed responsibility for the investigation.