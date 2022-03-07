5 things you need to know - Monday, March 7

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, March 7.

_____

Cold with quick-hitting snow late today through the evening

Snowy and slick roads are out there this morning, especially around eastern Fremont County through Pueblo.

Early morning snow showers will taper off through the day, but we'll get another shot of quick snow through the evening.

Most of the snow late today and tonight will be light, but there could be banded areas that see up to 2 or 3 inches.

_____

School Closings and Delays

A few school districts are delaying their start times.

Custer County, Fountain-Fort Carson and the La Veta school district are all starting two hours late, and AM pre-school is canceled.

Pueblo County School District 70 and Cripple-Creek Victor are also delayed 2 hours.

_____

Ukraine criticizes Russia's proposal for humanitarian corridors, battles continue

A third round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials is scheduled for today.

Last week's agreement to create safe passage corridors for civilians to escape combat zones already failed twice.

Today, the Russian Defense Ministry said it will stop firing on evacuation routes.

_____

The average price for regular gas passed $4 a gallon yesterday.

That's the highest its been since 2008. AAA says the first week of the Russia-Ukraine war caused gas prices to surge by nearly 41 cents.

Here in Colorado prices continue to rise, up 38 cents from a week ago and sitting at an average of $3.75

In El Paso County, you can expect to pay around $3.73 for a regular gallon of gas, and in Pueblo County it's about $3.81 out the door this morning.

_____

Icy roads around Southern Colorado this morning

Be careful when making your commute or driving around Southern Colorado this morning, roads are slick and pockets of black ice are likely to form during the day.

Take it slow and leave plenty of space ahead of you.

_____

