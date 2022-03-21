5 things you need to know - Monday, March 21

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, March 21.

_____

Weather Alert: Damaging wind and heavy snow with low visibility

Southern Colorado is going to see a really challenging forecast with a mix of strong to damaging winds and heavy snow.

Rain moving in from the south will turn from a rain/snow mix to snow from mid-morning through the afternoon.

Snow will be very heavy south of Highway 50 in the Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Sangre De Cristos, and I-25 from Colorado City through Raton Pass.

Strong to damaging winds will be possible in El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties with gusts up to 60 mph.

_____

Firefighters put out fire at a storage unit

A fire at a homeless camp is the cause of a fire at a storage unit. The fire broke out overnight at Budget Storage.

That's near Galley and Wooten in Colorado Springs.

When firefighters arrived several units were on fire, and a warming fire was burning near the building.

Officers then found a homeless camp that had 4 other fires burning when they checked the area. Police say no suspects have been arrested.

_____

Plane with 132 onboard crashes in southern China

Rescuers are on scene of a plane crash in eastern China.

The Boeing 737 crashed in the southern part of Guangxi with 132 people on board.

There is no word on the number of people dead or injured. More than 100 rescuers are already on the scene, with hundreds more on the way.

Firefighters are also on scene working to put out a fire caused by the crash.

_____

Experts expect uptick of Covid-19 cases

Leading experts expect an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the coming week as the BA.2 sub-variant spreads through Europe.

Right now, it's not cause for panic. The US has more tools than ever to reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

_____

Biden adds stop in Poland during this week's trip to Europe

President Biden will host a phone call with European leaders today to talk about the coordinated response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The call comes ahead of Biden's trip to NATO Headquarters and Poland later this week.

_____

