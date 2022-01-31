5 things you need to know - Monday, January 31

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, January 31.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Russia, Ukraine and US to square off at key United Nations meeting

Today, the United Nations will meet to discuss Russia's military buildup of troops along the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States told CBS news that "if Ukraine is attacked by Russia, they will not stop in Ukraine," and that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "attack democracy," not just a single country.

No formal action is expected to happen at today's meeting, since Russia has veto power and diplomatic and economic ties to other countries, such as China.

_____

Biden to meet with Qatar leader as energy worries loom in Europe

President Biden will meet with the leader of Qatar today to see how the natural gas rich nation can help avoid an energy crisis if Russia invades Ukraine.

Russia usually supplies 40% of Europe's natural gas supply, but lowered it toward the end of last year. Threats of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent natural gas prices higher.

Energy experts question how much Qatar can help, since the nation already operates at full capacity with most of its supply going to Asia.

_____

Gas prices remain high around the country and in Colorado

Gas prices jumped again nationally in the past week. According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas went up about three cents, compared to 7 days ago, now standing at $3.36.

Here in Colorado the price went up, but not by much, going from $3.29 to $3.30 in the last week.

In El Paso County gas is averaging around $3.30, and in Pueblo this morning, you can expect to pay about $3.50 out the door.

_____

Kia recalls more than 400K vehicles over air bag concerns

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 cars in the US because of possible airbag issues. The recall includes a number of 2017 to 2019 models, including the Forte, Sedona, and Soul.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says airbag computer covers could possibly damage the electrical circuit, which could result in the airbags not being activated in a crash.

Owners can contact Kia's customer service line for more information, or take their car to their local dealer.

_____

Warm today with a Winter Storm Tuesday through Wednesday

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Warm and sunny today ahead of a winter storm tomorrow.

We'll see temperatures well above average with highs in the 50s and 60s across the plains. There are a few areas that could see elevated fire danger today if the winds kick up enough through the weekend.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.