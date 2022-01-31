Warm today with a Winter Storm Tuesday through Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Warm and sunny today ahead of a winter storm tomorrow.

We'll see temperatures well above average with highs in the 50s and 60s across the plains. There are a few areas that could see elevated fire danger today if the winds kick up enough through the weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 59; Low: 21. Mostly sunny and breezy today with warm and dry afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 63; Low: 23. Elevated fire concerns today across Pueblo county with gusty winds and low humidity. We'll stay warm and dry all afternoon with sunny skies.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 26. Sunny and warm today with gusty winds and low humidity through the afternoon. Fire danger in eastern Fremont County will be elevated today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 15. Mostly sunny and breezy today with mild temperatures and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Sunny and warm today with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and breezy today with elevated fire danger across Pueblo, Huerfano, and western Las Animas Counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy with elevated fire danger today due to low humidity and dry grass. We'll stay warm and sunny through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Increasing clouds today with mild and dry daytime conditions.

Extended Outlook:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southeast mountains, I-25 corridor, and far southeast plains Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Heavy snow, gusty winds, and very cold temperatures will make for dangerous travel conditions Tuesday night through Wednesday. The worst commute will be Wednesday morning across the region.

KOAA Weather Snow forecast Tuesday through Wednesday night 2/1 - 2/2/2022.

We will stay cold through Thursday but dry conditions are expected into the weekend.

____

