5 things you need to know - Monday, February 7

_____

Russia could invade Ukraine 'at any time' according to White House

The Biden administration warns that Russia can invade Ukraine at any time. According to the White House, Russia has about 70% of the combat power it needs for a full invasion already in place.

The white house says there's still hope Russia will choose a diplomatic end to the conflict instead.

_____

CDC announces news vaccine guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

There's a new recommendation for Americans who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, on when to get an additional Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.

The CDC says people in that group who have received mRNA vaccines should look to get a fourth shot at least three months after the previous booster.

Government health officials are making the revision amid reports some pharmacies were turning away immunocompromised people looking for a fourth vaccine dose.

_____

President Biden hosts Germany's new Chancellor

President Joe Biden will host Germany's new Chancellor today at the White House. Olaf Scholz will meet with Biden and members of Congress.

Expected on the agenda are discussions about Russia-Ukraine tensions, the relationship between the United States and Germany, and more. Scholz is expected to reaffirm his support of the US and NATO against Russian aggression.

_____

Sweden leads gold medal count, United States has 0

Here's a look at the current medal count.

Sweden has the most gold medals with 3, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee.

In 3rd is the Netherlands with 5 total medals, 2 of them gold.

Team USA currently has no gold medals, but they do have 3 silvers.

_____

Mild and sunny today with even warmer air tomorrow!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at a fantastic day in the weather department with highs in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon!

Sunny skies will keep melting snow across southern Colorado during the daytime. We'll see temperatures fall into the 20s and teens tonight with light winds and clear skies.

We will stay dry tomorrow with a small chance for passing snow showers Wednesday night along the Front Range.

_____

