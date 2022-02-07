Mild and sunny today with even warmer air tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a fantastic day in the weather department with highs in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon!

Sunny skies will keep melting snow across southern Colorado during the daytime. We'll see temperatures fall into the 20s and teens tonight with light winds and clear skies.

We will stay dry tomorrow with a small chance for passing snow showers Wednesday night along the Front Range.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly sunny and dry today with more snowmelt through the afternoon. We'll see light winds today with mild afternoon temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 19. Sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 27. Mostly sunny and dry today with light winds and warm afternoon temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 21. Light winds and dry skies with sunshine and cool daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and dry today with more snowmelt through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and dry with light winds through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and sunny with warm and dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and breezy with more snowmelt through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tusday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s across the plains and 40s over the mountains. A short wave of storm energy will clip Colorado Wednesday night, and that may allow for light snow showers along the Front Range and I-25 corridor.

Another shortwave of storm energy could bring more snow showers to the Front Range and I-25 corridor Friday night through Saturday morning. Both storms look pretty weak as far as snow accumulation is concerned, but we'll keep an eye on things as the week evolves.

