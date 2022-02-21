5 things you need to know - Monday, February 21

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, February 21.

Biden, Putin tentatively agree to meeting as fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine peak

The White House says President Biden agreed to meet with Russian President Putin "in principle" as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine before the meeting.

US Intelligence officials now believe Putin ordered commanders to begin final preparations for an invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Biden will meet Putin any time if it can help prevent a war.

Americans have widespread immunity to the omicron variant as COVID-19 cases continue to drop

Covid-19 cases continue to drop. Johns Hopkins University information shows there were just over 100,000 new daily cases Saturday.

That's down significantly over the last month, as mid January saw daily case totals at more than 800,000.

The average number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 fell as well, down to around 80,000 for the February 13 week.

The 7-day hospitalization average on January 20 was 146,000.

Spring training postponed as MLB lockout continues

Representatives from the Players Union and MLB owners will meet in Florida today to try to reach a deal to end the lockout that started December 2.

Spring games originally scheduled from February 26 to March 4 are already cancelled.

The MLB told the players union that February 28 is the last date to make a deal that allows the season to open as scheduled on March 31.

Happy President's Day!

Today is President's Day, and you can expect some businesses and offices to be closed.

The US Postal Service will not deliver residential or business mail, and post offices are closed.

Federal courts are also closed, along with most banks and some schools. You can expect most restaurants to be open.

Red Flag Warnings today with an arctic cold front tonight

We have a weather alert today for high fire danger across the grassy plains of southern Colorado.

Gusty winds and low humidity will make for widespread fire danger today along and east of I-25. Today is a day where, if you see smoke, call it in immediately.

Arctic air will surge through Colorado tonight after 6 pm and with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits by early Tuesday morning.

Light snow showers will be possible in a few areas tonight, such as northern El Paso County, Teller County, and Custer County.

