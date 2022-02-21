Red Flag Warnings today with an arctic cold front tonight

Today’s Forecast:

We have a weather alert today for high fire danger across the grassy plains of southern Colorado.

Gusty winds and low humidity will make for widespread fire danger today along and east of I-25. Today is a day where, if you see smoke, call it in immediately.

Arctic air will surge through Colorado tonight after 6 pm and with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits by early Tuesday morning.

Light snow showers will be possible in a few areas tonight, such as northern El Paso County, Teller County, and Custer County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 9. High fire danger across central, southern, and eastern El Paso County today with Red Flag conditions through 7 pm tonight. We'll see warm air with gusty winds and low humidity. An arctic cold front will push through El Paso county anywhere from 5 to 7 pm tonight with temperatures down into the single digits by Tuesday morning. Light snow showers will be possible in northern El Paso County tonight but snow accumulation would be very minimal.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 14. Warm and breezy today with high fire danger through the afternoon. Gusty winds and low humidity mean grass fire danger is really high during the daytime. We'll see a dry arctic cold front move across Pueblo county after 7 pm tonight with lows down into the teens by Tuesday morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 14. Windy and warm today with elevated fire danger through the afternoon. We'll stay dry today and tonight with arctic air moving in from the north in the early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 7. Windy and dry today with elevated fire concern in any dry and grassy areas. Arctic air will drop into Colorado tonight with dry skies across Teller County. We could see snow showers overnight but snow accumulations should stay at one inch or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: >10. Windy and dry today with elevated fire danger in grassy areas. An arctic cold front will move into the region tonight by 5 to 6 pm with temperatures in the single digits by Tuesday morning. Snow showers are possible overnight in northern El Paso County, but we should stay below one inch of snow in most areas like Monument, Palmer Lake, and Black Forest.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 10s. Windy and really warm today with highs in the 60s pretty widespread. Fire danger is really high in the plains due to gusty winds and low humidity. An arctic front will move in tonight with lows falling to the teens and single digits by Tuesday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Windy and warm today with high fire danger through the afternoon and early evening. We'll stay dry today but a dramatic drop in temperatures is expected behind the cold front tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Windy and chilly across the mountains and valleys in southern Colorado today with snow across the western and central mountains through the evening. Remnant snow in the mountains and valleys means fire danger is low today.

Extended outlook forecast:

An arctic cold front will swing through southern Colorado tonight with a massive drop in temperatures through early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Tuesday morning with the following daytime highs only in the teens and low 20s. Snow is going to move through the Continental Divide late today and tonight with some areas in the central mountains seeing heavy snow.

Snow showers will blow out of the mountains and into the I-25 corridor through the next few days with Wednesday as the snowiest 24 hour period. Snow forecasting is still pretty uncertain at this time, but we know the heaviest snow will be over the Continental Divide and bigger mountain ranges west of the interstate.

Temperatures will stay well below average through Friday of this week with Tuesday and Wednesday as the two coldest days of the week.

